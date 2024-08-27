JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier competitor feels the struggle and pain during the 12-mile road march held as part of the United States Army Reserve 2024 Best Squad competition from 30 August to 8 September 2024. The Best Squad Competition is organized and executed by the US Army Reserve Command Competitive Programs (USARC COMPRO). (Images provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division / Steven Roussel)