Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March) [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)

    JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Steven Roussel 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers near the 10-mile mark of the 12-mile road march during The United States Army Reserve 2024 Best Squad competition from 30 August to 8 September 2024. The Best Squad Competition is organized and executed by the US Army Reserve Command Competitive Programs (USARC COMPRO). (Images provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division / Steven Roussel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 21:50
    Photo ID: 8626058
    VIRIN: 240905-A-SD662-9451
    Resolution: 2223x3094
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March) [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Roussel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL
    Best Squad Competition
    ASA Fort DIX
    24ARBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download