The Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group at Fort Johnson changed command, Col. Richard B. Taylor accepted the command's colors from Col. Matthew Hardman, during a ceremony in front of JRTC Operations Group Headquarters hosted by Brig. Gen. Jason Curl, Sept. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Karen Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 17:34
|Photo ID:
|8625707
|VIRIN:
|240904-A-QM174-1026
|Resolution:
|2518x3574
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRTC and Fort Johnson Operations Group changes command [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JRTC Operations Group changes command
No keywords found.