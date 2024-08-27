Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRTC and Fort Johnson Operations Group changes command [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JRTC and Fort Johnson Operations Group changes command

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Karen Sampson 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    The Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group at Fort Johnson changed command, Col. Richard B. Taylor accepted the command's colors from Col. Matthew Hardman, during a ceremony in front of JRTC Operations Group Headquarters hosted by Brig. Gen. Jason Curl, Sept. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Karen Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 17:34
    Photo ID: 8625707
    VIRIN: 240904-A-QM174-1026
    Resolution: 2518x3574
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC and Fort Johnson Operations Group changes command [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRTC and Fort Johnson Operations Group changes command
    JRTC and Fort Johnson Operations Group changes command
    JRTC and Fort Johnson Operations Group changes command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JRTC Operations Group changes command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Geronimo
    JRTC OPS GROUP
    JRTC and Fort Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download