JRTC Operations Group changes command

FORT JOHNSON, La. -- The Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group changed command during a ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, commanding general, JRTC and Fort Johnson, at JRTC Operations Group Headquarters, Sept. 4, 2024.

Witnessed by Soldiers, civilians and Families, Col. Richard B. Taylor accepted the command's colors from Col. Matthew Hardman, commander of the operations group.

"Col. Hardman's tenure in command of the operations group is nothing short of extraordinary," Curl said. "Under his guidance, the operations group set the standard of excellence training the Army's brigade combat teams, ensuring they are ready to fight and win in any combat environment."

Curl commended Hardman's pivotal leadership and his Family's contributions to the installation community.

Taylor brings a wealth of experience to the JRTC Operations Group table.

"He deeply understands the critical mission that lies ahead," Curl said.

"I have every confidence that Col. Taylor will build on the strong foundation made by Col. Hardman and the operations team group.

"I know Col. Taylor will meet this with the same passion and commitment that defines your career."

Hardman said he felt blessed to have had the opportunity to command the JRTC Operations Group for the past two years.

"From my generation of Soldiers, a generation who spent formative adult years in combat, we peer over the edge of what might come and what might be with a sense of apprehension," Hardman said.

He said sights, sounds, smells and sensations evoked by combat experiences inform the sense of the future and are a stark reminder of past large-scale wars. Precautions are amplified by the unknown and future technology.

"It's daunting," Hardman emphasized. "We must be ready."

"The clock is ticking and there must be a sense of urgency with the efforts," he said.

The JRTC Operations Group knows what can happen to the untrained and ill-prepared.

"This is our watch and our responsibility to prevent," Hardman said. "JRTC Operations Group prepares Soldiers for the hardest days of their lives."

Hardman said Taylor was the right commander at the right time for the operations group.

"Warfighting is our number one priority for the team," Taylor said. "The JRTC Operations Group and subordinate units are comprised of professional warfighters who are confident, technically, and tactically proficient."

Taylor emphasized that simplicity, humility, audacity, people, efforts, and attitude are the basics of influencing rotational units and shaping their success.

"Thank you for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity to command this exceptional organization," Taylor said.

