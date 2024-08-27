JRTC and Fort Johnson Operations Group changes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group at Fort Johnson changed command, Col. Richard B. Taylor accepted the command's colors from Col. Matthew Hardman, during a ceremony in front of JRTC Operations Group Headquarters hosted by Brig. Gen. Jason Curl, Sept. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Karen Sampson)