Services members of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Protection Flight, recently participated in a fire behavior training at Fort Buchanan, using the Max Fire Box (MFB), a modern and compact fire behavior and thermal imaging educational tool.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8625705
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-cc868-1003
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|556.96 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan Firefighters: Training to Save Lives [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan Firefighters: Training to Save Lives
No keywords found.