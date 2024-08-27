Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan Firefighters: Training to Save Lives [Image 2 of 3]

    PUERTO RICO

    08.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Services members of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Protection Flight, recently participated in a fire behavior training at Fort Buchanan, using the Max Fire Box (MFB), a modern and compact fire behavior and thermal imaging educational tool.

    This work, Fort Buchanan Firefighters: Training to Save Lives [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort buchanan

