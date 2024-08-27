Fort Buchanan Firefighters: Training to Save Lives

Courtesy Photo | Services members of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard 156th Civil Engineer Squadron,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Services members of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Protection Flight, recently participated in a fire behavior training at Fort Buchanan, using the Max Fire Box (MFB), a modern and compact fire behavior and thermal imaging educational tool. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Services members of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Protection Flight, recently participated in a fire behavior training at Fort Buchanan, using the Max Fire Box (MFB), a modern and compact fire behavior and thermal imaging educational tool.



Carlos J. Lebron-Garcia, the installation’s Fire and Emergency Services assistant chief of training led the block of instruction.



"Most of the reasons why firefighters lose their lives is due to the lack of training," said Lebron while explaining the benefits of the MFB method.



During the training, service members had the opportunity to engage with real-life scenarios. The hands-on experience allowed service members to study and develop skills in reacting to fires, considering factors such as construction material, ventilation, and other methods.



"Many trainees tell me that they understand the fire behavior concepts and theory, but they have never seen them in action. With this MFB training, students can see these concepts implemented at scale," said Lebron.



It is important to note that the members of Fort Buchanan's Fire and Emergency Services are the only U.S. Army firefighter personnel authorized to teach the MFB training in the Caribbean.



"I recommend that every firefighter enrolls in this training because everything you will obtain in that class is beneficial; you will see everything on a scale; it is in a totally safe environment; it is training. You can turn it off whenever you want, and it gives you a better understanding of how to predict the behavior of the fire," said Senior Master Sgt. Herbert Rosario Martinez, 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Protection Flight fire chief.



For details about enrolling in the MFB training, contact Carlos J. Lebron-Garcia at (787) 707- 3410 or carlos.j.lebrongarcia.civ@army.mil.



The successful execution of the MFB training showcases how the only U.S. Army installation in the region serves as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitates the deployment of Department of Defense personnel to any place at any time.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members.