Assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin Parker visits Navy Recruit Command

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 5, 2023) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, showcases recruitment analytics in the Recruiting Operations Center (ROC) during a visit to Navy Recruiting Command by the Honorable Franklin R. Parker, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Assistant Secretary Parker met with senior leadership and Sailors to discuss ongoing recruiting and retention efforts during his visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)