    Assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin Parker visits Navy Recruit Command [Image 5 of 5]

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin Parker visits Navy Recruit Command

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 5, 2023) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, showcases recruitment analytics in the Recruiting Operations Center (ROC) during a visit to Navy Recruiting Command by the Honorable Franklin R. Parker, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Assistant Secretary Parker met with senior leadership and Sailors to discuss ongoing recruiting and retention efforts during his visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)

