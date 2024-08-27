Assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin Parker visits Navy Recruit Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 5, 2023) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, center, explains the operations of the Recruiting Operations Center (ROC) to the Honorable Franklin R. Parker, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, second from the left, during his visit to Navy Recruiting Command. Assistant Secretary Parker met with senior leadership and Sailors to discuss ongoing recruiting and retention efforts during his visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)