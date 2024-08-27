Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Graduates Celebrate

    ALS Graduates Celebrate

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Essah poses with the Distinguished Graduate award during an Airman Leadership School graduation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 29, 2024. ALS attendance is a mandatory step in becoming an Air Force non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 13:00
    Photo ID: 8625277
    VIRIN: 240829-F-SI502-1299
    Resolution: 3219x4024
    Size: 777.76 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Leadership
    Tampa
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    Training MacDill AFB

