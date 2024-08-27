ALS Graduates Celebrate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Haberkorn, Senior Enlisted Leader, 6th Mission Support Group, addresses Airman Leadership School graduates at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 29, 2024. ALS attendance is a mandatory step in becoming an Air Force non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)