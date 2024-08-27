Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Graduates Celebrate [Image 3 of 4]

    ALS Graduates Celebrate

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Melissa Abreu receives the John L. Levitow Award, and poses with Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, during an Airman Leadership School graduation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 29, 2024. Airmen are trained to become front-line leaders, supporting the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    This work, ALS Graduates Celebrate [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Tampa
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    Training MacDill AFB

