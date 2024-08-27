ALS Graduates Celebrate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Melissa Abreu receives the John L. Levitow Award, and poses with Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, during an Airman Leadership School graduation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 29, 2024. Airmen are trained to become front-line leaders, supporting the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)