U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Melissa Abreu receives the John L. Levitow Award, and poses with Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, during an Airman Leadership School graduation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 29, 2024. Airmen are trained to become front-line leaders, supporting the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 13:00
|Photo ID:
|8625276
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-SI502-1205
|Resolution:
|4392x2922
|Size:
|551.89 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
This work, ALS Graduates Celebrate [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.