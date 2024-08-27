Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Competitor, Spc Montez Cregeur, 416th Theater Engineer Command, celebrates near the end of a ruck march at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 5, 2024. Cregeur is participating in an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stefan A. Alfonsi)