Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Ruck March

U.S. Army Reserve Competitor, Staff Sgt. Derek Selden, U.S Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, runs during a ruck march at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 5, 2024. Selden is participating in an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stefan A. Alfonsi)