    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Ruck March [Image 2 of 4]

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Ruck March

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Stefan Alfonsi 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Competitor, Sgt. Cole Reeves, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, runs during a ruck march at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 5, 2024. Reeves is participating in an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stefan A. Alfonsi)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8624939
    VIRIN: 240905-A-IG516-2881
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Ruck March [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Stefan Alfonsi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort dix
    ruck
    army reserve
    training
    79th Theater Sustainment Command
    24ARBSC

