    NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s Junior Officer Symposium [Image 6 of 7]

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Capt. Andrew Olsen, operations officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) delivers remarks during NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s Junior Officer (JO) Symposium onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Aug. 27, 2024. The three-day symposium provided a venue for JOs to come together to focus on training, mentorship, and professional development, while networking with, learning from, and listening to senior leaders both military and civilian. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by Paul Cage.)

    Engineering
    Professional Development
    CEC
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Junior Officer Symposium

