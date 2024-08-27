NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s Junior Officer Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Steven Zuk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) interim director, Planning Design and Construction speaks during NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s Junior Officer (JO) Symposium onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Aug. 27, 2024. The three-day symposium provided a venue for JOs to come together to focus on training, mentorship, and professional development, while networking with, learning from, and listening to senior leaders both military and civilian. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by Paul Cage.)