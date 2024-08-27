NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s Junior Officer Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) executive steering group, participate in a group panel discussion during NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s Junior Officer (JO) Symposium onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Aug. 27, 2024. The three-day symposium provided a venue for JOs to come together to focus on training, mentorship, and professional development, while networking with, learning from, and listening to senior leaders both military and civilian. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by Paul Cage.)