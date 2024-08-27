SY 24 | Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy Ships Sail in Formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Carter Carr, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 and a native of Athens, Ohio, uses a headset to communicate during operations as Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy ships sail in formation in the Pacific Ocean during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sept. 4, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)