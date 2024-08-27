Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy Ships Sail in Formation [Image 1 of 7]

    SY 24 | Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy Ships Sail in Formation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Carter Carr, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 and a native of Athens, Ohio, looks out the MH-60 S Sea Hawk door during operations as Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy ships sail in formation in the Pacific Ocean during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sept. 4, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 21:35
    Photo ID: 8624265
    VIRIN: 240904-N-ME861-2026
    Resolution: 4893x3262
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Boxer
    ROK
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Golden Gator

