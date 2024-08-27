SY 24 | Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy Ships Sail in Formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy ships sail in formation steam together in the Pacific Ocean during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sept. 4, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)