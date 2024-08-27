Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard assists with Ketchikan landslide response [Image 5 of 5]

    Alaska Army National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard assists with Ketchikan landslide response

    KETCHIKAN, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Colton Perkins, left, a machinery technician assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Base Ketchikan, and Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Andrew Nelson, a signal support systems specialist from the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, fill sandbags while supporting clean up and recovery operations Aug. 29, 2024, following a major landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska, four days earlier. Six members of the Alaska Organized Militia along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Natural Resources, the Alaska State Troopers, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service contributed to the response effort. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

