Alaska Army National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard assists with Ketchikan landslide response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Colton Perkins, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Morris, a machinery technician and electrician’s mate, respectively,

assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Base Ketchikan, fill sandbags while supporting clean up and recovery operations Aug. 29, 2024, following a major landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska, four days earlier. Six members of the Alaska Organized Militia along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Natural Resources, the Alaska State Troopers, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service contributed to the response effort. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)