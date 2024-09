Alaska Army National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard assists with Ketchikan landslide response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Rosque Dumapit, an infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, fills sandbags while supporting clean up and recovery operations Aug. 29, 2024, following a major landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska, four days earlier. Six members of the Alaska Organized Militia along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Natural Resources, the Alaska State Troopers, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service contributed to the response effort. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)