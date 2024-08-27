Partners complete removal of aground yacht off Maryland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Salvors successfully lift the 104-foot yacht Lovebug near Annapolis, Maryland, 23 August 2024. The Lovebug was transited from Annapolis to Dorchester, New Jersey, 31 August 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region)