Salvors successfully lift the 104-foot yacht Lovebug near Annapolis, Maryland, 23 August 2024. The Lovebug was transited from Annapolis to Dorchester, New Jersey, 31 August 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 15:18
|Location:
|BATIMORE, MARYLAND, US
Partners complete removal of aground yacht off Maryland
