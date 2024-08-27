Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partners complete removal of aground yacht off Maryland [Image 2 of 2]

    BATIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Salvors successfully lift the 104-foot yacht Lovebug near Annapolis, Maryland, 23 August 2024. The Lovebug was transited from Annapolis to Dorchester, New Jersey, 31 August 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:18
    Photo ID: 8623738
    VIRIN: 240823-G-G0105-1002
    Resolution: 2560x1920
    Size: 479.04 KB
    Location: BATIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Salvage
    Annapolis
    Coast Guard
    Maryland
    Yacht
    Lovebug

