Partners complete removal of aground yacht off Maryland

Courtesy Photo | Salvors successfully lift the 104-foot yacht Lovebug near Annapolis, Maryland, 23...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Salvors successfully lift the 104-foot yacht Lovebug near Annapolis, Maryland, 23 August 2024. The Lovebug was transited from Annapolis to Dorchester, New Jersey, 31 August 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE — The 104-foot yacht Lovebug was successfully re-floated and transited from near Annapolis, Maryland, to Dorchester, New Jersey, 31 August 2024.



Local, state, and federal partners continued to monitor the operation during the yacht's transit, standing by to support if needed.



“Throughout this process, the United States Coast Guard Sector Maryland-NCR and the Maryland Department of the Environment provided oversight of salvage efforts to ensure the safe operations while minimizing any environmental impacts from the sunken Motoryacht Lovebug,” said Geoffrey Donahue, director of the Maryland Department of the Environment Office of Emergency Preparedness & Response. “We commend the salvors for their expertise in successfully refloating the vessel without further incident.”



On July 27, response agencies received a report stating the yacht Lovebug had run aground roughly a half-mile offshore between Beverly Beach and Curtis Point, Maryland.



The five persons on board were safely recovered by a good Samaritan and a tow boat.



First responders including a U.S. Coast Guard Station Annapolis 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew and Maryland Natural Resources Police were dispatched in response to assist.



Oil boom was deployed around the vessel by a salvage company to mitigate any potential pollution while pollution responders from the U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland Department of the Environment were deployed to assess the situation.



“The successful re-floating and safe transit of the yacht Lovebug highlights the strength and dedication of our collaborative efforts with local, state, and federal partners,” said Cmdr. Roberto Concepcion, chief of response, Sector Maryland - National Capital Region. “The coordination and swift action taken exemplify our commitment to safeguarding both lives and the environment. We commend all involved for their resilience and professionalism throughout the operation.”



Partner agencies and the company hired to conduct the salvage coordinated throughout the four-week long salvage operation.



Agencies Involved included:



• U.S. Coast Guard

• Maryland Department of the Environment

• Maryland Natural Resources Police



The cause of the incident is under investigation.