Salvors successfully lift the 104-foot yacht Lovebug near Annapolis, Maryland, 23 August 2024. Partner agencies and salvors coordinated throughout the four-week long operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8623737
|VIRIN:
|240823-G-G0105-1001
|Resolution:
|2560x1920
|Size:
|586.24 KB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Partners complete removal of aground yacht off Maryland
No keywords found.