Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland

    RANAU, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FINLAND

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Lt. Col. David Deal, right, 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron commander, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany stands with Finnish air force Col. Saku Joukas, middle, Lapland Air Wing commander, Finland and German air force Lt. Col. Thomas Kotting, left, Tactical Air Wing 71R commander assigned to Wittmund Air Base at a press conference during exercise BAANA 2024 on Hosio Highway strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4. During the exercise U.S. Air Force Airmen expanded on Agile Combat Employment capabilities by learning austere environment aircraft landing and take-off operations and techniques from their Finnish counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8623726
    VIRIN: 240904-F-ER993-1152
    Resolution: 6126x4912
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: RANAU, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FI
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland
    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland
    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    interoperability
    F-35
    historic
    exercise BAANA 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download