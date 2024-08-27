U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Lt. Col. David Deal, right, 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron commander, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany stands with Finnish air force Col. Saku Joukas, middle, Lapland Air Wing commander, Finland and German air force Lt. Col. Thomas Kotting, left, Tactical Air Wing 71R commander assigned to Wittmund Air Base at a press conference during exercise BAANA 2024 on Hosio Highway strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4. During the exercise U.S. Air Force Airmen expanded on Agile Combat Employment capabilities by learning austere environment aircraft landing and take-off operations and techniques from their Finnish counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)