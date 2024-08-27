Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland

    RANUA, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FINLAND

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A press conference is held during exercise BAANA 2024 with military leaders from Germany, Finland and the United States on Hosio Highway Strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4. During the exercise NATO Allies collaborated to adapt, innovate and strengthen our collective defense while making history by landing U.S. fighter aircraft on a Finnish highway strip demonstrating military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8623724
    VIRIN: 240904-F-ER993-1127
    Resolution: 5413x4748
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: RANUA, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FI
    NATO
    interoperability
    F-35
    historic
    exercise BAANA 2024

