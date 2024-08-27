U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A press conference is held during exercise BAANA 2024 with military leaders from Germany, Finland and the United States on Hosio Highway Strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4. During the exercise NATO Allies collaborated to adapt, innovate and strengthen our collective defense while making history by landing U.S. fighter aircraft on a Finnish highway strip demonstrating military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)