A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to 48th Fighter Wing RAF, Lakenheath, U.K. lands during exercise BAANA 2024 on Hosio Highway strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4. During the exercise two F-35 aircraft demonstrated landing and take off operations on a highway strip in Finland to practice Agile Combat Employment which increases the ability of our collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8623725
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-ER993-1557
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|RANAU, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FI
This work, U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS