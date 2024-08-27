Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland

    RANAU, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FINLAND

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to 48th Fighter Wing RAF, Lakenheath, U.K. lands during exercise BAANA 2024 on Hosio Highway strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4. During the exercise two F-35 aircraft demonstrated landing and take off operations on a highway strip in Finland to practice Agile Combat Employment which increases the ability of our collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8623725
    VIRIN: 240904-F-ER993-1557
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: RANAU, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FI
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    interoperability
    F-35
    historic
    exercise BAANA 2024

