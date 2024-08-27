U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to 48th Fighter Wing RAF, Lakenheath, U.K. lands during exercise BAANA 2024 on Hosio Highway strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4. During the exercise two F-35 aircraft demonstrated landing and take off operations on a highway strip in Finland to practice Agile Combat Employment which increases the ability of our collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)