    Coast Guard Cutter Northland transits to Greenland [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Northland transits to Greenland

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) crew members watch the sunrise, Aug. 24, 2024, near Nuuk, Greenland. The Northland made the trip to Greenland as part of Operation Nanook, a Canadian-led exercise to strengthen partnerships of allied nations committed to the protection of the Arctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 10:46
    Photo ID: 8623079
    VIRIN: 240821-G-XM734-1189
    Resolution: 6864x5152
    Size: 16.81 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Coast Guard partners with Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans during Operation Nanook 2024
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland transits to Greenland

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Coast Guard completes Operation Nanook 2024, strengthening Arctic security and international partnerships

    USCG
    Greenland
    USCGC Northland
    CGatSea
    OpNanook24
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904)

