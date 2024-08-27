Coast Guard Cutter Northland transits to Greenland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) crew members watch the sunrise, Aug. 24, 2024, near Nuuk, Greenland. The Northland made the trip to Greenland as part of Operation Nanook, a Canadian-led exercise to strengthen partnerships of allied nations committed to the protection of the Arctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)