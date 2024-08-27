US Coast Guard completes Operation Nanook 2024, strengthening Arctic security and international partnerships

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) completed Operation Nanook, an annual exercise led by the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and supported by the U.S. 2nd Fleet and U.S. Coast Guard, on Aug. 26.



Op Nanook is the CAF’s signature operation. It delivers Arctic training, develops partnerships, and improves readiness among its participants.



Operation Nanook Tuuglaalik is the maritime multi-national cooperation with allied navies. It reinforces the CAF as a key maritime partner and expert in Arctic safety, security and defense matters in Canada’s high northern latitudes and within the circumpolar strategic context. A more persistent high north presence through Tuuglaalik will enhance surveillance and control in the Arctic region.



"Operation Nanook is a vital opportunity for the U.S. Coast Guard and our international partners to strengthen the collaboration, interoperability and effective partnerships that are essential to addressing the unique challenges of the Arctic,” said Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area. “As the region transitions into a more competitive domain, our presence is critical to protecting U.S. national security interests and ensuring a rules-based order.”



Op Nanook has consistently served as a critical platform for enhancing polar interoperability among allied forces, and this year was no different. The exercise saw participation from the Royal Canadian Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and the Royal Danish Navy. These forces engaged in a variety of complex maritime operations, including maritime interdiction at sea, gunnery exercises, search and rescue simulations, and fleet maneuver drills in the frigid waters near Greenland.



“For over a century, the U.S. Coast Guard has been the visible U.S. surface presence in the Arctic, dedicated to safeguarding the environment, enabling the uninterrupted flow of maritime commerce, and fostering cooperation with Arctic allies, partners, and indigenous communities,” Moore added. “Through exercises like Operation Nanook, we deepen our collective readiness and responsiveness, ensuring that we are prepared for the evolving Arctic environment.



In addition to the Northland, participating units included the Royal Canadian Navy’s Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessels, HMCS Margaret Brooke (AOPV 431) and HMCS Harry DeWolf (AOPV 430); the Royal Danish Navy’s Knud Rasmussen-class patrol vessel, HDMS Lauge Koch (P572); and the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).



“I’m very proud of how the Northland and her crew performed in such a dynamic environment,” Moore said. “Our commitment to this region is unwavering, and we will continue to strengthen our alliances and partnerships to uphold international law and safeguard our mutual interests."



With the conclusion of Nanook, Northland will continue its ongoing partnership with Canada by completing a Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) patrol. NAFO is comprised of multiple allied nations and is committed to fighting illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing and works alongside interagency partners and maritime stakeholders. IUU Fishing has replaced piracy as the leading global maritime security threat. The U.S. Coast Guard, a global leader in combating IUU fishing, makes use of collective efforts both domestically and abroad to protect nation sovereignty and international law. Northland will host a Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans officer to aid in international fisheries enforcement in the northwest Atlantic Ocean.



“Canada has a significant role in the monitoring and surveillance of compliance in the NAFO Regulatory Area,” said Elizabeth Brennan, fisheries officer in the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans. “As a NAFO inspector, I am proud of the important work we complete to ensure the NAFO Conservation and Enforcement Measures are followed, and we are excited to partner with the U.S. Coast Guard on this patrol to learn from each other in our shared interests to protect our marine resources.”



Northland is the fourth Famous-class medium endurance cutter in the Coast Guard fleet, homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia. The medium endurance cutters execute many missions to include search and rescue, law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction, homeland security, and defense operations. Northland is under the command of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area. Based in Portsmouth, Virginia, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area oversees all Coast Guard operations east of the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf.



To learn more about the Northland's support of Operation Nanook, visit www.dvidshub.net/feature/OpNanook24.



