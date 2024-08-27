Coast Guard partners with Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans during Operation Nanook 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) crew members pose for a group photo with an embarked fisheries officer from the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Aug. 3, 2024, prior to a boarding inspection while at sea in the Atlantic Ocean; from left to right: Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Cusick, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Elijah Mateus, Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans fisheries officer Elizabeth Brennan and Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Desmond Moore. Northland embarked Brennan, who is a Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) trained inspector, to aid in international fisheries enforcement in the northwest Atlantic Ocean as part of Operation Nanook. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)