    Coast Guard partners with Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans during Operation Nanook 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard partners with Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans during Operation Nanook 2024

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) crew members pose for a group photo with an embarked fisheries officer from the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Aug. 3, 2024, prior to a boarding inspection while at sea in the Atlantic Ocean; from left to right: Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Cusick, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Elijah Mateus, Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans fisheries officer Elizabeth Brennan and Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Desmond Moore. Northland embarked Brennan, who is a Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) trained inspector, to aid in international fisheries enforcement in the northwest Atlantic Ocean as part of Operation Nanook. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 10:47
    Photo ID: 8623072
    VIRIN: 240831-G-XM734-1004
    Resolution: 5842x4385
    Size: 12.26 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Coast Guard partners with Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans during Operation Nanook 2024
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland transits to Greenland

    US Coast Guard completes Operation Nanook 2024, strengthening Arctic security and international partnerships

    Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization
    USCGC Northland
    OpNanook24
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904)
    Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans

