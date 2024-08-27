Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployer on 2nd tour to Europe with 405th AFSB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hiram Gillyard is the acting director of maintenance at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany. He’s also an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce program deployer on his second AECW tour in Europe. His home station is Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania, where he serves as a supervisory production manager. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)