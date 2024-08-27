Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployer on 2nd tour to Europe with 405th AFSB [Image 2 of 2]

    MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Hiram Gillyard is the acting director of maintenance at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany. He’s also an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce program deployer on his second AECW tour in Europe. His home station is Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania, where he serves as a supervisory production manager. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 09:07
    Photo ID: 8622845
    VIRIN: 240904-A-SM279-2767
    Resolution: 3003x2254
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Hometown: TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks
    ArmyExpeditionaryCivilianWorkforce

