    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployer on 2nd tour to Europe with 405th AFSB [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployer on 2nd tour to Europe with 405th AFSB

    MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Hiram Gillyard is an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce program deployer assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany and serving as the acting director of maintenance at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. Pictured here, Gillyard (on right) speaks to an APS-2 contractor at the Coleman worksite. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

