    RIP/TOA Ceremony det Guam [Image 5 of 6]

    RIP/TOA Ceremony det Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Wilson 

    30th Naval Construction Regiment

    240827-N-YU102-2060 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 27, 2024) Master Chief Seabee Bayardo Molina, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 senior enlisted leader, posts their guidon during (RIP/TOA) ceremony between NMCB-11 and NMCB-1 on Camp Covington, Naval Base Guam, August 28. NMCB-11 det. Guam was relieved by NMCB-1 det. Guam during the ceremony. NMCB-1 is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories executing expeditionary construction. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-1 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)

