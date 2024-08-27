RIP/TOA Ceremony det Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240827-N-YU102-2015 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 27, 2024) Capt. Robert Stiles, Commodore, 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR), conducts a Relief in Place / Transfer of Authority (RIP/TOA) ceremony between Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 and NMCB-1 on Camp Covington, Naval Base Guam, August 28. NMCB-11 det. Guam was relieved by NMCB-1 det. Guam during the ceremony. NMCB-1 is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories executing expeditionary construction. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-1 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)