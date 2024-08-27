RIP/TOA Ceremony det Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240827-N-YU102-2022 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 27, 2024) Capt. Robert Stiles (left), Commodore, 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR), presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Engineering Aid 1st Class Daniel Julian (right), assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 det. Guam, for meritorious service while serving detachment Guam during (RIP/TOA) ceremony between NMCB-11 and NMCB-1 on Camp Covington, Naval Base Guam, August 28. NMCB-11 det. Guam was relieved by NMCB-1 det. Guam during the ceremony. NMCB-11 is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories executing expeditionary construction. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-11 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)