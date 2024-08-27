Shipyard Holds Ohana Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Lauren Matakas 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Ohana Day attendees enjoy shave ice together at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). Ohana Day was established so shipyard workers could see the places their families work. Tours brought families through shops, each of which set up hands-on demonstrations to help shipyard keiki better understand the everyday work that keeps our fleet Fit to Fight. U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Matakas

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard celebrates `Ohana Day 2024

