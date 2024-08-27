Ohana Day attendees learn about how teams work together to dock submarines at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). Ohana Day was established so shipyard workers could see the places their families work. Tours brought families through shops, each of which set up hands-on demonstrations to help shipyard keiki better understand the everyday work that keeps our fleet Fit to Fight. U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Matakas
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 19:18
|Photo ID:
|8622210
|VIRIN:
|240720-N-MJ402-3713
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|655.3 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipyard Holds Ohana Day [Image 4 of 4], by Lauren Matakas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard celebrates `Ohana Day 2024
No keywords found.