Shipyard Holds Ohana Day

Ohana Day attendees learn about how teams work together to dock submarines at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). Ohana Day was established so shipyard workers could see the places their families work. Tours brought families through shops, each of which set up hands-on demonstrations to help shipyard keiki better understand the everyday work that keeps our fleet Fit to Fight. U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Matakas