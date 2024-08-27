Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard celebrates `Ohana Day 2024

Photo By Lauren Matakas | PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Ohana Day attendees learn about quality assurance processes for...... read more read more Photo By Lauren Matakas | PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Ohana Day attendees learn about quality assurance processes for the work done on submarines at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). Ohana Day was established so shipyard workers could see the places their families work. Tours brought families through shops, each of which set up hands-on demonstrations to help shipyard keiki better understand the everyday work that keeps our fleet Fit to Fight. U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Matakas see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - On a sunny July Saturday, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) workers were able to show their `ohana where they work for the first time since 2017.



“Thanks to the `Ohana, coming out to the Shipyard to see what we do. It’s really exciting to be part of the Shipyard `Ohana, every one of us is.” said Capt. Ryan McCrillis, PHNSY & IMF commander, in his remarks that opened the day.



`Ohana Day was established so shipyard workers could see the places their families work—places that, normally, they can only hear about in stories from their family members due to the nature of the shipyard mission. Tours brought families through shops, each of which set up hands-on demonstrations to help shipyard keiki better understand the everyday work that keeps our fleet Fit to Fight.



At Shop 900T Production Resource Training, attendees had the chance to try their hand at using a glove box, a common protective measure used by workers to reduce risk while handing materials needed to do their job. At Shop 67 Inside Machine Shop, attendees got to see the different ways materials are ground and cut to create the specific parts needed to maintain our fleet. And at Dry Dock 2, attendees had the chance to see fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) as it continues its maintenance period at the shipyard.



In addition to a tour around the waterfront, workers and their families were invited to tour USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, as well as take a harbor tour around Ford Island.



Next to Building 1, shipyard `ohana were offered food from a variety of food trucks while listening to music provided by local performers. A photo booth took pictures of family groups throughout the day, employee groups provided games for kids to win prizes, and, in true Hawaiian style, the day wouldn’t have been complete without shave ice.



To further highlight shipyard workers’ mechanical skills, `Ohana Day featured a competitive auto show called Show and Shine. Over 20 cars were entered in the show, and available for everyone to appreciate. Throughout the day, people were able to vote on their favorite cars.



Though registration opened at 8 a.m., planning for the event started months before to ensure everyone had a smooth day of fun activities. Without the many hours of work by the planning committee, the 2024 `Ohana Day wouldn’t have been possible.

“The most fun aspect of the day itself is seeing the plan come together and anticipating how the teams will tackle any challenges that arise. It’s exciting to watch the collaborative efforts and problem-solving in action, making the event even more rewarding.” said Maea Lefotu, this year’s `Ohana Day lead.



Ultimately, this was an opportunity to thank everyone at the shipyard and their families for their hard work and support to keep our fleet Fit to Fight.