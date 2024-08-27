SY 24 | ROK Marines, Navy SEALs Conduct Freefall Jump with 15th MEU Recon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, approaches a landing zone to receive U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU, after a military free fall jump with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, as part of exercise SsangYong 24 at ROK Josa-ri, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)