A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, observes ROK Marines approach the landing zone during a military free fall jump with U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Josa-ri, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 18:55
|Photo ID:
|8622186
|VIRIN:
|240901-M-AS577-1234
|Resolution:
|4175x2785
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|JOSA-RI, KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
SY 24 | ROK Marines, Navy SEALs Conduct Freefall Jump with 15th MEU Recon [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Luis Agostini