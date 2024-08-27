Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | ROK Marines, Navy SEALs Conduct Freefall Jump with 15th MEU Recon [Image 4 of 6]

    SY 24 | ROK Marines, Navy SEALs Conduct Freefall Jump with 15th MEU Recon

    JOSA-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, observes ROK Marines approach the landing zone during a military free fall jump with U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Josa-ri, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

