SY 24 | ROK Marines, Navy SEALs Conduct Freefall Jump with 15th MEU Recon

A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gathers his parachute after a military free fall jump with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Josa-ri, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)