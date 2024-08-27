Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24 [Image 8 of 9]

    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24

    HWAJIN-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, enters the water from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) waters east of South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY 24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8621727
    VIRIN: 240901-M-HY848-1030
    Resolution: 3301x2202
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: HWAJIN-RI, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    South Korea
    Amphibious
    Ship-to-shore
    ssang yong
    Amphibious Combat Vehicle
    ACV

