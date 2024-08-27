SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, enters the water from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) waters east of South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY 24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)