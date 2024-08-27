A U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, enters the water from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) waters east of South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY 24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8621727
|VIRIN:
|240901-M-HY848-1030
|Resolution:
|3301x2202
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|HWAJIN-RI, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS