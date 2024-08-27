SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transits ship-to-shore during an amphibious assault rehearsal as a part of exercise Ssang Yong 24, in waters east of South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY 24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)