Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24 [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24

    HWAJIN-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transit ship-to-shore during an amphibious assault rehearsal as a part of exercise Ssang Yong 24, in waters east of South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY 24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8621723
    VIRIN: 240901-M-HY848-1089
    Resolution: 5927x3334
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: HWAJIN-RI, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Amphibious
    Ship-to-shore
    ssang yong
    Amphibious Combat Vehicle
    ACV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download