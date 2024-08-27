U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transit ship-to-shore during an amphibious assault rehearsal as a part of exercise Ssang Yong 24, in waters east of South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY 24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8621723
|VIRIN:
|240901-M-HY848-1089
|Resolution:
|5927x3334
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|HWAJIN-RI, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | ACVs Splash Off Harpers Ferry During Ssang Yong 24 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.