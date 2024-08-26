Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pilots train for water survival [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pilots train for water survival

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Pilots from the 124th Fighter Wing’s 190th Fighter Squadron participate in water survival training at the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse, Boise, Idaho, 25 August, 2024. Pilots must undergo water survival training every three years to maintain their readiness for emergency situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 12:26
    Photo ID: 8621585
    VIRIN: 240825-Z-LB832-2258
    Resolution: 6560x4373
    Size: 23.69 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilots train for water survival [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pilots train for water survival
    Pilots train for water survival
    Pilots train for water survival
    Pilots train for water survival
    Pilots train for water survival
    Pilots train for water survival
    Pilots train for water survival
    Pilots train for water survival
    Pilots train for water survival
    Pilots train for water survival
    Pilots train for water survival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    A-10
    pilots
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    190th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download