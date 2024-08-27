Pilots train for water survival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots from the 124th Fighter Wing’s 190th Fighter Squadron participate in water survival training at the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse, Boise, Idaho, 25 August, 2024. Pilots must undergo water survival training every three years to maintain their readiness for emergency situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)